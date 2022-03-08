A decision on whether or not to install drinking water fountains in town centres will be made locally.

On Tuesday, South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee considered plans for for the bottle refilling stations outside the toilets in Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne and Grantham.

Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George’s) put forward the proposal, which would locate the facilities at Bourne Community Access Point, Stamford's Red Lion Square, at The Precincts in Market Deeping and Grantham’s Abbey Gardens.