Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans for water fountains in Stamford, Bourne, Grantham and Market Deeping receive support

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:03, 08 March 2022
 | Updated: 17:05, 08 March 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A decision on whether or not to install drinking water fountains in town centres will be made locally.

On Tuesday, South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee considered plans for for the bottle refilling stations outside the toilets in Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne and Grantham.

Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George’s) put forward the proposal, which would locate the facilities at Bourne Community Access Point, Stamford's Red Lion Square, at The Precincts in Market Deeping and Grantham’s Abbey Gardens.

Bourne Environment Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE