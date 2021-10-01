Plans to reduce plastic with a town centre water fountain have been turned down.

The fountain was the idea of the Climate Action Group, to allow people to refill drinks containers with water for free.

Chairman of the Climate Action Group, coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem), put the plans across to councillors explaining how the fountain would be vandal and tamper proof, and receive regular cleaning.

The proposed water fountain for the High Street in Stamford. Photo: Shaun Ford / MIW WATER COOLERS

Coun Wheeler said: "I would like to remind the town councillors that this tie last year we pledged to be a plastic-free council and we specifically agreed to support plastic-free initiatives in Stamford."

She explained how 10 years ago people were accustomed to free plastic bags, but this has now changed and people are less likely to pay for the plastic bags.

"Today one of the main blights in our town is plastic bottles," she said.

"Every morning the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers discover plastic bottles in nooks and crannies all over our town.

"They are brought cheaply and disposed of carelessly."

Coun Wheeler added: "If you want to see single use plastic eliminated in Stamford, we need to offer an alternative. Hence the water refill station."

The fountain was planned for in a corner of St Michael’s Church, facing Stamford High Street, and funding totally to £5,000 approved by the Harry Skells Trust.

Plastic Free Stamford and Climate Action Group representatives, Aled Pattinson and Kayleigh Nicolaou, attended the meeting to urge councillors to support the water fountain plans.

Kayleigh also read out feedback from residents on the bottle filling station.

Coun Shaun Ford (Ind) explained that there is a generational difference on the view of water, while Dave Dorson (Ind) addressed that cyclists would use it.

Coun Steve Carrol, who told the room that he was 'on the cusp', said: "We have got to encourage our kids and educate them.

"If it's there they will use it with their refillable bottles."

However, not all councillors were won over by the plans, stating the money could be better used elsewhere.

The mayor, coun Gloria Johnson (Con) expressed concerns on the upkeep of the fountain, which coun Wheeler addressed saying it would only cost £250 a year and that she would be happy to Crowdfund for it if the council deemed it too expensive.

Coun David Taylor (Con) said: "I am behind the aims of this project but I do not support the installation of this water dispenser which in my view has become a vanity project - a solution looking for a problem."

He proposed that instead spending the money on this water dispenser, the council should support Plastic Free Stamford to help them create better awareness of their campaign and of outlets providing refills, using the Mercury to promote it. The motion was seconded by Sue Sandall and received six votes for and 11 abstentions.

Coun Wheeler's initial proposal, seconded by Harrish Bisnauthsing, for the water fountain was then voted on. It received eight votes in favour and eight against with two abstentions, giving the mayor the casting vote.

Coun Johnson voted against the proposals as she believes there were better uses of tax payer's money.

