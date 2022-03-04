Advocates of a town centre water refill stations are seeing the idea flow in the right direction.

On Wednesday, South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee will consider plans for water fountains in each of the district’s towns - Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne and Grantham.

The idea for a refill station in Stamford was turned down by the town council at a meeting in September due to concerns about the cost of repairs, despite funding totalling to £6,000 being approved by the Harry Skells Trust.