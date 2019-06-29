Home   News   Article

Water leak in Stamford High Street / St Paul's Street

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:56, 29 June 2019
 | Updated: 17:54, 29 June 2019

It started as a bit of a dribble, then it turned into a bit of a flood.

This was the scene at the end of Stamford's High Street where it meets St Paul's Street, outside Coleman's and Marks and Spencer at 4pm today (June 29).

The water, which looked to be the result of a burst water main, had pushed up part of the road.

A water leak in High Street, Stamford (13159521)
Anglian Water has been notified of the leak and the road has been closed for work to take place.

A water leak in High Street, Stamford (13159523)
