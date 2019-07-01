A water leak at the end of Stamford High Street and St Paul's Street in Stamford was the result of a burst water main.

Some readers reported a 'smell of sewage' at the site of the leak, which turned into a torrent of water on Saturday (June 29).

Today (Monday July 1) it was confirmed that the leak was from a 'clean water' main pipe and that it had been fixed by engineers over the weekend.

David Hartley from Anglian Water, said: “Our teams have successfully repaired a burst water main on St Paul’s Street in Stamford.

"However, work is still on-going to repair the subsequent damage caused to the road surface.

“A road closure is currently in place in order to allow our teams to work as quickly and as safely as possible to repair the road and get things back to normal.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we’d like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we complete these vital repairs.”

