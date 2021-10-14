People turning on their taps may soon start to notice the water pressure is low.

Areas of Stamford may be affected by work being carried out by Anglian Water from November 1.

The work will aim to reduce the number of burst water mains and minimise the disruption caused by repairs.

Properties which may be affected lie within the area east of Casterton Road and to the north of the River Welland.

Streets within this area include Edinburgh Road, Kesteven Road, Essex Road, Green Lane, Conduit Road, Drift Road and the eastern side of the town centre.

The work is estimated to finish by May.