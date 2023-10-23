Traffic is at a standstill around Stamford as people queue for bottled water.

Hundreds of homes and businesses across the town are without water following a problem with nearby pumping stations.

Anglian Water has set up a water station in Morrisons car park where people from affected households can collect up to 12 bottles of water.

Anglian Water is giving out free bottled water

Big queues are forming along Ryhall Road, Uffington Road and Priory Road as a result.

A spokesperson for Anglian water said: “We’re really sorry that some customers in Stamford and the surrounding area may have low water pressure or no water at all.

“This is due to an issue with our pumps at the nearby pumping stations. Our engineers have been working through the night to fix this as quickly as possible, and we’re expecting everyone’s taps to be flowing as normal by this evening.

“In the meantime, we have opened a bottled water hub in the car park at Morrisons on Uffington Road where customers can pick up free bottled water.”

The hub will remain open until 9pm tonight. Ten pallets of water have been delivered so far with another 25 expected this afternoon. People collecting water will need to give their postal address.

Anglian Water has also set up an information stand in Red Lion Square where people can ask questions about the ongoing situation. It will be manned until 8pm.

The spokesperson added: “We know this is really inconvenient, especially in the wake of Storm Babet, and during half term. We’d like to thank our customers in Stamford for bearing with us while we carry out this complicated repair.”