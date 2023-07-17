Villagers can now use their water as normal.

After discovering water that was not up to its usual quality, Anglian Water ask customers in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham Toft, Witham-on-the-Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen, Grimsthorpe to boil their water from Friday.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after tests showed the water in the area may not have been up to its usual high standard.

Anglian Water customers can use their water as normal

“Since then, our teams have been working around the clock to get things back to normal. The latest results have confirmed that boiling is no longer necessary.

“All affected customers will receive a card in the post over the next few days to confirm that they no longer need to boil their water, but it’s not necessary to wait for that.

“Please feel free to help spread the word on your street that everything’s now OK and from now on you can use your water as normal.

“We know this was frustrating and inconvenient for the community, and we are very grateful for the their patience and understanding while we carried out the work.”