We aim to continue improving lives

As another busy year comes to an end it’s time to reflect on our achievements and look forward to 2018 with the aim of continuing to improve the lives of Lincolnshire people.

One of the highlights of 2017 for me was the May county council election which saw my Conservative group returned with a huge majority.

I would like to thank all of you who voted for us, and rest assured, we will carry on working hard to deliver good quality services for our communities.

With that in mind, we’ve launched our Fairer Funding campaign which has seen us lobbying government alongside our MPs for a better deal for Lincolnshire.

We feel it’s about time the difficulties of supporting our residents and businesses across a sparse rural area were truly recognised.

In the new year, I am looking forward to promoting our campaign more widely and seeing some positive results.

2018 marks the centenary of the founding of the RAF. Find out about the county’s role in this milestone of aviation history with touring and static exhibitions as part of Lincolnshire: Bastion in the Air, 1915-18, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Wishing Rutland and Stamford Mercury readers a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Martin Hill

Lincolnshire County Council leader (Con)