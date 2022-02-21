I’m in the business of selling travel so it might sound like a loaded statement when I say I think we all need a regular holiday, writes travel counsellor Emma Savage.

However, it is something I genuinely believe, and, as someone who does travel as often as possible, I can safely say it leaves me feeling recharged, relaxed and ready to get back to business on my return.

Studies have shown that taking a break away has both mental and physical benefits. Holidays are a chance to catch up on sleep, destress, spend time with loved ones and to enjoy more time outside in fresh air rather than cooped up in the office. They are an opportunity to reconnect with family and play together rather than cram activities into the wet weekends at home. And memories are made on holiday. The Family Holiday Association says that 49 per cent of Brits have created their happiest memories on holiday and 24 per cent call on those memories when times are tough. These memories of sunny days away, during the cold, dark winter days, keep us going when we have a hard week at work.

Family playing in the sea - Reduit Beach. Photo: Travel Counsellor

But more than just creating memories, for me, holidays and travel are all about understanding our place in the world and how we are but a small cog in a much bigger wheel – helping us truly appreciate what we have at home; from our warm cosy homes, to reliable wi-fi and t.v on demand. I’ve visited places where the luxury of a tourist hotel is in stark contrast to the village down the road, where houses have corrugated roofs and no running water and where children play barefoot in the street. Travel and holidays can be about helping those less fortunate than us; from climbing Mount Everest to raise money for charity, to volunteering with projects supporting endangered species in Africa or visiting sustainable tourism businesses and spending money locally. Looking ahead to the future, as we (hopefully) bring the covid pandemic under control, I believe we must make the most of our opportunities; for me that means seeing as much of our beautiful world as possible and protecting and supporting communities we meet along our journey.

We need travel and adventure as much as those destinations we visit need us. It has been a difficult couple of years for those destinations which rely on the tourism pound to support their economy. So I encourage you to travel widely, embrace new cultures and explore every inch of our planet, after all, as the saying goes, “the world is a book and those who don’t travel read only one page”.