Stamford East Meadows set to be protected by Neighbourhood Plan
Published: 06:00, 27 August 2020
Councillors have been told they are “not doing enough” to protect an area of green space near the River Welland in Stamford.
The east meadows, between ome ho fear it will be turned over to
betweenCherryholt Road and Hudds Mill, is a source of concern for s
omeStamford residents w
ho fear it will be turned over tohousing development.
At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (August 25) Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) suggested councillors support making land on both sides of the River Welland a ‘public amenity’ with improved footpaths and cycleways across the area, and greater use of St Leonard’s Priory.
