Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford East Meadows set to be protected by Neighbourhood Plan

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 27 August 2020

Councillors have been told they are “not doing enough” to protect an area of green space near the River Welland in Stamford.

The east meadows,

between

Cherryholt Road and Hudds Mill, is a source of concern for s

ome

Stamford residents w

ho fear it will be turned over to

housing development.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (August 25) Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) suggested councillors support making land on both sides of the River Welland a ‘public amenity’ with improved footpaths and cycleways across the area, and greater use of St Leonard’s Priory.

Read more
Human InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE