Councillors have been told they are “not doing enough” to protect an area of green space near the River Welland in Stamford.

The east meadows, between Cherryholt Road and Hudds Mill, is a source of concern for s ome Stamford residents w ho fear it will be turned over to housing development.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (August 25) Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) suggested councillors support making land on both sides of the River Welland a ‘public amenity’ with improved footpaths and cycleways across the area, and greater use of St Leonard’s Priory.