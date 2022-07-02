Home   News   Article

Residents left concerned by Windel Energy and Canadian Solar's plans for Mallard Pass on Stamford and Rutland border

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 02 July 2022

Concerned residents are expressing grave concerns in a public consultation for a huge solar farm.

Windel Energy and Canadian Solar have launched a second round of public consultation on their plans for Mallard Pass.

The area earmarked spreads outwards from Essendine towards Aunby, Carlby, Braceborough, Uffington and Ryhall, and is a development so large it will be decided by the Government's Planning Inspectorate rather than in Lincolnshire or Rutland.

Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
