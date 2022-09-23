The main competition season, over the autumn and winter months, is now underway, writes Marcus Witt from Stamford Bridge Club.

It would be good to report that attendances have been high but it would be more realistic to say they have been reasonable.

A week last Tuesday we played the first round of the Anglia teams, our flagship competition.

Stamford Bridge Club

In its heyday this used to attract between 18 and 20 teams creating a real buzz in the clubhouse.

This year we have a more modest 13 teams, a number the same as last year.

There has clearly been a shift in what players want from their club.

The pandemic will have had a residual effect on attendances but the success of the club has had a more fundamental effect.

Over the last decade we have developed a strong teaching programme and have expanded the number of our sessions.

Players coming from the lessons gravitate to the more gentle sessions and the amount of choice allows members to find their level more readily.

Further, many of our more experienced players, who came to the Anglia, are sadly no longer with us.

Whilst these points strike a somewhat wistful note, we shouldn’t be despondent.

We are doing better than most clubs and we remain optimistic.

Stamford Bridge Club hand diagram

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand features a theme we have looked at before, namely whether to cash an ace against a small slam.

That can save an overtrick but may not defeat the contract. 6C was bid (and made) at just one table and the lead was SA.

That solved declarer’s problem as dummy’s small heart could be thrown on an established spade.

A better lead would have been HK, the idea being to build a heart (HQ) to go with the ace of spades.

It looks as if declarer will now fail but there is a route to success and that lies in establishing the diamond suit.

Declarer takes the opening lead, ruffs a diamond, draws trumps with C9, before ruffing a second diamond.

Declarer overtakes a club with the queen and, with the diamonds breaking 4-4, cashes three diamonds.

On these, three hearts can be discarded.

Only now does declarer play a spade.

SA is the defence’s only trick.

Tip

When defending against a small slam, think about your objective.

That’s generally to take two tricks.

Declarer could overcome the good lead of a heart but the defence’s thinking was sound and created a problem in the play.