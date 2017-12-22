‘We’ll share our big day with royalty’

A couple from Northorpe will not only share their wedding day with royalty but also with the nation on television.

Harriet Johnston and Matt Hall will tie the knot at Irnham Hall on May 19, 2018 - the same day Prince Harry will wed his bride Canadian television actress Meghan Markle.

But while Harriet and Matt’s wedding will share few similarities with the Royal couple, they will have a small taste of the spotlight Harry and Meghan will be under - as Harriet has filmed the search for her bridal gown for television programme Say Yes to the Dress.

Harriet doesn’t know when her episode will air but it’s likely to be screened in the next series - before the big day so Matt has been banned from watching it so as not to break with tradition.

And that’s not the only ban in place. Harriet, 29, also joked that her guests would have to leave their phones at the door so they couldn’t check up on the other wedding happening the same day - or the FA Cup final.

She said: “When Matt rang me at work to say they were getting married on the same day, I thought it was a joke because the royals usually get married on a weekday.

“I’m a bit gutted I can’t watch it because I do love a royal wedding but I’ll be having my own perfect day.

“I’m sure they’ll have a much bigger wedding but they’ve got a much bigger budget!

Unlike Harry and Meghan, who only recently announced their engagement, Harriet and Matt have been busy preparing for their big day since Matt spontaneously popped the question on a beach in Cornwall in September 2016.

And the couple, who have been an item for more than four years, wasted no time in hunting down their perfect venue which only had a couple of available dates.

After securing the venue, Harriet turned her attention to finding the perfect dress which she did in the Summer with the help of Say Yes to the Dress.

She was asked by film crews to go to a bridal shop in Essex and was accompanied by her proud mum and maids of honour Mary and Alice Webster, who Harriet said were like “sisters to her”.

With only a few months to go, excitement is building for Harriet, who works at Rosedale letting specialists in Bourne, and Matt, 25, an agricultural contractor.

But Harriet added: “I’m already quite nervous but it’s exciting as well. It’s starting to feel real and I know it’ll come around before I know it.”