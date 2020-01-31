Dozens of people attended a special service in Stamford to remember the six million victims of the Holocaust.

Flowers were laid at the memorial in St Michael’s Churchyard and a two-minute silence was observed by attendees and passers-by on Friday (January 31).

Rob Elks read out a moving poem about the horrors inflicted by the Nazis against Jewish people during the Second World War before religious community leaders gave speeches and prayers.

Revd Dr Peter Stevenson, on behalf of Churches Together in Stamford, told those gathered: “We must never forget.”

Lawrence Hayes, aged 18, played the Last Post on the trumpet as well as the Tekiah Gedolah, a long note played for Jewish ceremonial purposes on a ram’s horn.

“It means a lot to me,” he told the Mercury after the memorial service. “It’s nice to be able to do something.”

Mayor of Stamford Coun Breda-Rae Griffin said it was vital people continued to remember the Holocaust.

“It’s so important that people keep remembering, not just on the big anniversaries but all the time,” she said.

“This is only the third year it’s been held as a public event and it’s good to see the numbers growing.”

Coun Griffin was also heartened at the number of school children who attended and contributed to the Holocaust Memorial Exhibition at the town hall.

“It’s crucial that young people continue to know and understand what happened otherwise it will just fade away,” she said.

The exhibition is open until Friday, February 7, and includes a range of artwork by schools and colleges.

The Holocaust is the term for the murder of around six million Jews by the Nazi regime and their collaborators during the Second World War.

Between 1941 and 1945, the Nazis sought to eliminate the entire Jewish community of Europe. They were murdered by death squads or transported to extermination camps.

