Volunteers involved in a project at the heart of the community have been thanked for the work they do.

As part of Volunteers’ Week 2021, which began on Tuesday (June 1) and will come to an end today, Second Helpings has been showcasing a different volunteer each day on its Facebook page.

The first volunteer to receive recognition was Julie White, one of Second Helpings’ most frequent volunteers in the pandemic who has cooked thousands of meals.

George Hetherington and Julie White

Often in the kitchen three days a week, Julie’s meals have become ‘hugely popular’, particularly her cheesy potato bake.

Julie started volunteering at Second Helpings three years ago, setting up and clearing away the Saturday café as well as helping with the summer kids club. She only started to cook full meals at the start of the first lockdown and in the past six months has become one of the lead cooks.

Caroline La Niece, head of communications, said: “Julie is an amazing member of the Second Helpings team and we are incredibly grateful for all she does.

Julie White with members of the Second Helpings Board, Committee, cooks and bunker volunteers who came to wish her well

“Thanks to her hard work she has been offered her first ever job at The Blonde Beet in St Paul’s Street.

“Julie will still volunteer for Second Helpings once a week but is excited about her new role.”

Other volunteers to be recognised were volunteer Robin Waters, Rhea Rayside, who has become a committee member and is passionate about saving waste going to landfill, and Paul Dunn, who has been involved with Second Helpings since the beginning.

Caroline said: “We have over 250 volunteers who work tirelessly across food collection, the bunker, cooks, cleaning and management teams.

“Second Helpings is incredibly grateful for everyone who has volunteered their time during the pandemic, and continues to volunteer, no matter how great or small.

“Their contribution ensures we have been able to welcome over 18,000 visitors to our bunker since the start of 2020 and continue to open our doors at Stamford Methodist Church five days a week.”