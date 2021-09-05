Harvesting is almost over and hundreds of acres of fields have been transformed by cutting and baling. News editor Suzanne Moon visited the Genever family farm in Uffington to discover more...

Clarkson’s Farm is more realistic than Countryfile. That’s the tongue-in-cheek conclusion drawn by the Genever daughters over a pot of tea at their 580-acre farm in Uffington.

For those who haven’t yet seen the Amazon Prime series, Jeremy Clarkson, best known for presenting Top Gear, decided to become a farmer shortly before lockdown, and spent a year ‘tractoring’ and ‘sheeping’ (his words). It didn’t just look hard. Clarkson found trouble at every turn.

Susan, Liz and Kate with dad, Paul and mum, Yvonne

“I don’t much like Jeremy Clarkson,” explains middle sister Susan Genever-Jones, “but I like what he’s done to educate people about British farming.”

Liz, Susan and Kate agree the BBC’s Sunday night staple, Countryfile, romanticises farming. That their tea break is cut short by news that the baler has broken cements this judgment. Clarkson, for once, is right.

Baling is a big part of farm life as summer ends. The Genevers' barley was harvested during the third week of July and their wheat in the second week of August. The grain is used for animal feed and while some supplements the diet of the Genevers’ own livestock, the rest is sold.

The Genevers grow barley and wheat

Straw, a by-product, is baled and stored for animal bedding, while hay and silage are also baled, for winter feed.

Silage, Kate and Liz explain, is essentially ‘pickled’ grass and has, since the 1970s, been providing a richer source of nutrients than hay.

“Grass is cut and left 24 hours to wilt, then it’s baled and wrapped in black plastic,” says Kate. “It gets warm and ferments, with the sugars in the grass being turned into pickling juices.”

Plenty of rain this year has been good for grass, meaning some 850 silage bales have been made on the Genever’s farm, of which they will normally need about 650 bales.

A calf born at the farm at the end of August

The final crop to be cut is peas. By now the plants look brown - almost scorched - in the fields. This is normal, Liz reassures. “They are used to produce mushy peas, and can be used as food for humans or for animals. When we harvest them the peas are rock hard, not like the fresh peas that are harvested earlier.”

“They are like ball bearings,” adds Kate, “and lethal if you step on any that have got loose in the shed.”

Not only are peas a high-protein crop for who or whatever gets to eat them, they also draw nitrogen into the soil, making for a better grain crop the following year. A four-year cycle of crop rotation can be traced back to the Middle Ages and is still practised.

Cousin Edis Payne and uncle Monty Andrew came to help with the harvest

Something that has taken off in farming only in the past decade or so is ‘open farm’ events, inviting people to come and learn more about what goes on in the fields, and barns.

The Genevers will pilot their version - a farm walk - later this month. Friends along with regular customers of their meat boxes, sold under the ‘3 Daughters @ Croft Farm’ brand, are being invited for the first walk. If it is a success, similar events will be advertised more widely.

“We’re hoping to hold walks four times a year so they are seasonal, and we might have walks which focus on certain aspects of the farm, such as trees, hedges or wildlife,” said Liz.

Sheep shearers visited the farm in June

This is, however, just a pleasant distraction from the hard work Clarkson warned us about. Along with cultivating many acres of the fields that have been harvested, a new season of calving has begun at the Genevers' farm.

Straw is bailed for use as animal bedding

One of the Genevers’ geese enjoys a shady spot

The Genevers keep a variety of livestock at Uffington, including cattle, sheep and pigs

Sunset over Uffington