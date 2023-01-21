Gyll Mauchline of the Three Counties Dog Rescue is appealing for volunteers to help care for the animals.

Like many charities we rely on willing volunteers to enable us to function.

We have had mixed weather lately but it won’t be long before you will be able to enjoy being outside in the fresh air. An ideal way to do this, if you have some spare time on your hands, is to become a volunteer at Three Counties kennels.

You could join our team looking after the welfare of the dogs and cats in our care. We need helpers for times between 9am and 5pm on weekdays or weekends.

Besides the regular daily work of feeding, cleaning up afterwards and washing bedding, we make time to get the dogs out for their regular exercise in one of the enclosed paddocks. Before long, as Spring arrives we will also need help with grass cutting and general garden maintenance. There is something quite relaxing sat on the mower and trundling up and down the grounds.

All our volunteers are supported and not left on their own until they and us are happy that they are competent to do the job. We have all ages at the kennels so you should have no problem fitting in to the team.

If you prefer to be indoors why not join our volunteers at our shop in North Street, Bourne. If you enjoy meeting people it is a satisfying role. Sorting the goods brought in for us to sell can be an interesting treasure hunt. You can also feel that your efforts are contributing to raising the funds needed to support our work in taking in, rehabilitating and rehoming the dogs and cats in our care.

To find out more about volunteering call us on 077085 89792, 01778 424953 or email us on info@threecountiesdogrescue.org. If it is the shop you are interested in, just call in there and introduce yourself. I am sure you will receive a warm welcome.