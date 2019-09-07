A night of music and poetry is being held to support the Deepings and Bourne foodbanks.

The event, as part of a national weekend of foodbank fundraisers known as ‘We Shall Overcome,’ is the second of its kind to be staged at Langtoft Church.

Running for three hours from 7pm on Saturday, October 5, bands and poets from the area will perform.

Mick Groom(15939936)

They include Bourne-based folk band Pennyless, local bands Rogues and Ruffians, plus Rock of Ages and Baston duo Zen.

Poetry readings will be given by Bet Washbrooke of Market Deeping, and others.

One of the organisers, Mick Groom, 53, of Market Deeping, says the nationwide events aim to raise awareness of food poverty, adding foodbank use has increased by more than 18 per cent over the past year due to the extension of Universal Credit.

Entry is by donations of food and money. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.