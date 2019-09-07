Night of music and poetry to help foodbanks in Bourne and the Deepings
A night of music and poetry is being held to support the Deepings and Bourne foodbanks.
The event, as part of a national weekend of foodbank fundraisers known as ‘We Shall Overcome,’ is the second of its kind to be staged at Langtoft Church.
Running for three hours from 7pm on Saturday, October 5, bands and poets from the area will perform.
They include Bourne-based folk band Pennyless, local bands Rogues and Ruffians, plus Rock of Ages and Baston duo Zen.
Poetry readings will be given by Bet Washbrooke of Market Deeping, and others.
One of the organisers, Mick Groom, 53, of Market Deeping, says the nationwide events aim to raise awareness of food poverty, adding foodbank use has increased by more than 18 per cent over the past year due to the extension of Universal Credit.
Entry is by donations of food and money. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.