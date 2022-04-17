We should all be pro-cycling, writes Matthew Cleathero of the Stamford Climate Action Group. By pro-cycling we’re talking about people on bikes. No amount of lycra is going to bring about proper change in cycling, the focus needs to be on proper infrastructure taking us where we need to go and not entirely leisure focused.

Like all climate discussions it’s something that really needs more than 350 words to discuss…

Road space is a finite resource, especially in market towns such as Stamford. We simply don’t have the unused concrete buildings that can be removed to increase road capacity.

Commute on bicycle in urban environment, asphalt grey bike lane with bicycle markings

So, with this considered, everyone should want more cycling and more cycle infrastructure. The benefits of more of us choosing to travel actively are for everyone. I would hope we can all agree that we would like less congestion? Quieter streets? Cleaner air?

Electrification of our vehicles replaces one box with another – powered without fossil fuels (tenuously), it doesn’t address safety or congestion.

Encouraging cycling and walking isn’t a blanket idea that suits everyone, but it does benefit everyone.

With the growth and refinement of e-bikes there is now a greater opportunity for more people to take it up. You will find it is often quicker and more convenient; you can park at your destination. How often do people waste time and fuel lapping Broad Street looking for a space?

A nod to capitalism here too, businesses prosper in car free spaces. Numerous studies support the fact that, if people feel safer walking or cycling, they will visit more frequently, buying less but consequently spending more.

In addition we also become healthier as a population: a couple of points to consider that may be connected – in 2019, 68 per cent of all car journeys were under five miles, meanwhile 63 per cent of the population are considered overweight and half of those obese.

Cycling for transport crosses many environmental, social and economic lines. Whether you realise it or not, cycling will benefit you.

The Climate Action Group meet monthly to discuss climate initiatives for Stamford.

This virtual meeting can be joined by emailing townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for a link to the next meeting. Everyone is welcome.