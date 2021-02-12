Lakeside Healthcare, which is carrying out Covid-19 vaccinations in Stamford, has praised its staff and volunteers, saying concerns raised by a handful of patients have been resolved.

At a meeting of South Kesteven District Council at the end of last month, Stamford councillor Amanda Wheeler raised concerns that there had been ‘congestion and queueing’ among patients waiting for their jabs at St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road.

Coun Anna Kelly, who represents residents of Bourne, said a number of her ward members who are Lakeside patients had mentioned ‘poor organisation’ after going to Stamford for vaccination.

A marquee at St Mary's Medical Centre

Responding on Friday last week, a spokesman for Lakeside Healthcare said they were “saddened” to see the comments raised at the meeting, given the “overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from patients both on site at St Mary’s Medical Centre and on social media”.

They added: “The issues raised at the council meeting had previously been raised with us by a small number of patients and we had immediately taken action to address the concerns raised.

“We welcome feedback from our patients and strive to continuously improve all aspects of our service, as we have done in this case.”

Wrapped up ready to welcome patients for vaccinations

The spokesman added there are some ways patients can help to ensure a safe and smooth vaccine experience, including:

arriving on time (and not early) for appointments

wearing face coverings

observing social distancing

using sanitser and wipes made available

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our staff and volunteers who have helped us to vaccinate thousands of patients in just over one month so we can win this battle against Covid-19 – this has been no mean feat.”

Volunteers have been helping at St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

Lakeside, which put out a renewed call for volunteers last week, also responded to the confusion this caused among people who put themselves forward to help weeks ago, but have not been called up.

Thanking those whohad got in touch, the spokesman said: “We previously had a significant number of people express interest in volunteering to support the vaccination programme. However, many, when contacted, were now unable to help as their situations had changed as a result of the latest lockdown and school closures.”

Saying they were procession applications, they added: “If you have registered as a volunteer with us but have not yet been contacted, please don’t be disheartened by this latest appeal. The vaccination programme will last for several more months as we work through all of our patients, so more volunteers will be needed.

“Due to the nature of the programme, we are required to carry out some checks prior to them starting. Despite having a process for chasing these checks in place, they take time and are out of our control.”

Gritting the entrances during this week's snow

Lakeside Healthcare started vaccinations on December 29, and all eligible care home residents, 88 per cent of over 80 year olds and 80 per cent of 75 to 79 year olds have been vaccinated. It is confident of vaccinating all eligible over 70-year-olds by February 15.

Vaccinations continued this week, with doctors and volunteers clearing snow to make the medical centre more accessible to blue badge-holders needing to park there, and for patients arriving on foot or from other car parks.