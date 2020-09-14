Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill discusses funding and education
Published: 15:00, 14 September 2020
In his latest column, Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill talks about funding and education.
Every year the county council manages a budget of around £1billion to provide essential services and fund vital projects which benefit the residents of Lincolnshire.
Over the past four years, the South Kesteven district has seen an investment of more than £60m – a huge amount, and in addition to the money we spend on ‘everyday services’.