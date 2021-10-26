Stamford Town Council raises question of why Red Lion Square cobbles are not being replaced by tarmac
Published: 23:00, 26 October 2021
| Updated: 23:25, 26 October 2021
A decision to spend £1.4m laying new 'cobbles' in a town centre square was met with anger tonight (Tuesday, October 26).
Yesterday members of a Lincolnshire County Council highways committee looked at five options for Red Lion Square, including laying tarmac, and re-laying existing York stone setts.
They chose to swap the current 10cm thick stones for ones that are 15cm thick. New foundations will also be laid.