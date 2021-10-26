Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council raises question of why Red Lion Square cobbles are not being replaced by tarmac

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 23:00, 26 October 2021
 | Updated: 23:25, 26 October 2021

A decision to spend £1.4m laying new 'cobbles' in a town centre square was met with anger tonight (Tuesday, October 26).

Yesterday members of a Lincolnshire County Council highways committee looked at five options for Red Lion Square, including laying tarmac, and re-laying existing York stone setts.

They chose to swap the current 10cm thick stones for ones that are 15cm thick. New foundations will also be laid.

