Free school meals: What you can get for £30 at Asda to feed children
Anyone who has skimmed the news will have seen the food parcel, supposedly worth £30, said to have been delivered to a family who can't currently claim the support of free school meals.
And anyone who thinks a loaf, three yoghurts, a can of beans, a small handful of dubious looking fruit and veg, a portion of dried pasta and some skinny cheese slices will feed two primary-aged children for a week to 10 days wants to come and hang out in my kitchen when homeschool cuts for lunch, writes Lauren Abbott.
They might also want to sit there around 8am, mid-morning, mid-afternoon, when school work finishes and any time in the hour preceding bedtime when my son and daughter, aged seven and nine, will tell me they're positively starving and in need of something to eat.