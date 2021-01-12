Anyone who has skimmed the news will have seen the food parcel, supposedly worth £30, said to have been delivered to a family who can't currently claim the support of free school meals.

And anyone who thinks a loaf, three yoghurts, a can of beans, a small handful of dubious looking fruit and veg, a portion of dried pasta and some skinny cheese slices will feed two primary-aged children for a week to 10 days wants to come and hang out in my kitchen when homeschool cuts for lunch, writes Lauren Abbott.

The FSM hamper that has been shared on social media by Twitter user Roadside Mum

This shop cost just over £26 with the aim of feeding two primary school aged children lunches for a week to 10 days

They might also want to sit there around 8am, mid-morning, mid-afternoon, when school work finishes and any time in the hour preceding bedtime when my son and daughter, aged seven and nine, will tell me they're positively starving and in need of something to eat.