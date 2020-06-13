In his latest column, Gareth Davies, MP for Stamford and Bourne, talks about forging new trading relationships:

One of the benefits of becoming an independent country again is the ability to forge new trading relationships with countries such as the U.S. and Japan. This week, the Trade Secretary officially launched new trade negotiations with Japan and discussions which are already underway with the U.S.

At the same time, the government recently published the Agriculture Bill which marks the first domestic farming policy for over half a century, with decisions about agriculture previously being made on our behalf in Brussels.