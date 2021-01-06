Home   News   Article

GCSE, AS and A-Level exams cancelled by coronavirus Lockdown 3 school closures and replaced by teacher assessment

By Rhoda Morrison
-
Published: 14:00, 06 January 2021
 | Updated: 14:26, 06 January 2021

Teacher assessment will replace the shambolic algorithm which caused exam chaos over the summer after GCSEs, AS and A-Levels were cancelled due to lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown on Monday night and as a result the cancellation of key summer exams and now education secretary Gavin Williamson has laid out what will happen next.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Addressing the House of Commons he said: "This year we are going to put our trust in teachers and not algorithms".

