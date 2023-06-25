First, may I say I am honoured and humbled to have been elected leader of Rutland County Council, writes Gale Waller (Lib Dem).

May 4 was an interesting day for local democracy with significant changes locally, both in South Kesteven as well as Rutland. We in the Liberal Democrat and Green group in Rutland now have an enormous responsibility to deliver on our promises of making the council and its activities more transparent and the council more accessible. Change is on the way, but these are early days so watch this space…

Rutland, like all councils, is facing a number of challenges. Government grants reduce year-on-year as successive governments expect us to raise more and more money through council tax. And, like you, the council has rising costs; not least in the contracts we have with private companies for services such as waste collection.

Gale Waller, leader of Rutland County Council

The council is currently balancing its books by using reserves but this is not sustainable and we need to be in a position to live within our means. But we are not simply going to “salami slice” all budgets to achieve this. We are looking for more efficient ways of working and recognise that this might mean investment in the short term to achieve savings in the longer term. We are also focussed on how residents receive the services we offer, and any change can be unsettling, so we are determined to introduce all changes in a thoughtful way.

High on the list of council priorities is the production of a Local Plan, something dear to the hearts of very many residents and also a legal requirement. I would urge everyone to offer their comments when the next stage of consultation begins (known as Regulation 18 consultation) as this is the time when changes to the proposals can be made, not when it gets to the final draft plan consultation stage (Regulation 19). I would also encourage all parish councils, including the two town councils, to respond to the Regulation 18 consultation later this year; reader, when the time comes, please ask your parish council to respond!

It is an exciting time, though, and we have opportunities too such as those offered by the Levelling Up Fund in respect of public transport and health provision in Rutland.

As a new administration we will be open so that all residents can understand why we are doing what we are doing. As councillors we exist only to serve the people of Rutland; to fulfil our statutory duties and do what we can to make Rutlanders’ lives the best they can be.