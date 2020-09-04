Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Vandals cover play equipment in glue at Stamford Recreation Ground

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 04 September 2020

Vandals have struck at a town park by covering children’s play equipment in glue.

The malicious act at Stamford Recreation Ground is thought to have been carried out as a prank, but left younger children unable to play until it had been cleaned off.

At least three items of equipment had been targeted including the grips of a climbing wall, and climbing bars.

Read more
CrimeStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE