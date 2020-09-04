Vandals cover play equipment in glue at Stamford Recreation Ground
Published: 10:00, 04 September 2020
Vandals have struck at a town park by covering children’s play equipment in glue.
The malicious act at Stamford Recreation Ground is thought to have been carried out as a prank, but left younger children unable to play until it had been cleaned off.
At least three items of equipment had been targeted including the grips of a climbing wall, and climbing bars.
Suzanne Moon
