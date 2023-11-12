A Stamford attraction will be closed to visitors due to forecast high winds.

Burghley Park is shut tomorrow (Monday, November 13) as the Met Office warns strong winds are likely to hit the area.

The closure will be in place for all visitor facilities and the parkland surrounding Burghley House.

Burghley House

It is in accordance with the estate's high winds policy.

It is expected Burghley Park will reopen as usual on Tuesday (November 14).

A post on Burghley House’s social media says: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”