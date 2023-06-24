During the latter part of May the western part of our area enjoyed plenty of warmth and sunshine whilst the east, including the area where I live, remained under cloud driven in by a cool north wind, writes Ian Misselbrook.

This in turn affects the abundance of insects which in turn governs the availability of food for birds and other animals. Aerial feeders such as swifts, swallows and martins in particular struggle and these birds seem to be spending longer feeding over water and marshes, rather than locally in the villages and farms where they nest; thus reducing the number of broods and offspring. This may account for the year on year reduction in the population of these species.

Garden warbler. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

However, it is not all doom and gloom by any means, as some species have increased, particularly in areas where the suitable habitat prevails. The garden warbler is a good example with breeding density very high in areas of woodland with good understory. In woodlands where the understory has been stripped out by deer or by forestry practices, garden warblers cannot find suitable nesting habitat.

In some areas they have moved out into thick hedgerows where they compete with common and lesser whitethroats.

Broad bodied chaser. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Another success story is that of the Cetti’s Warbler which has expanded its breeding range from Europe to our shores. Being a non-migratory warbler, it has taken advantage of our milder winters to expand its range more rapidly. Like the garden warbler the Cetti’s warbler is a typical LBJ (little brown job!) but it is even more shy, spending its time hidden in dense shrubs often bordering ponds or marshes. Fortunately, it advertises its presence by a very loud and explosive song.

Dingy skipper. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

The organisation called Butterfly Conservation reported that the trend for earlier emergence of spring flying species continued in 2023 but in much reduced numbers. The wet month of March obviously did not help, but it is thought that last summer’s drought might also have adversely affected populations. With the exception of orange tip butterflies which seem to be more abundant, my own observations seem to mirror these findings. I visited a site for the diminutive grizzled and dingy skippers. Dingy skippers seemed to have maintained their numbers, but I discovered far fewer grizzled skippers.

Grizzled skipper. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Like the butterflies, our dragonflies are more difficult to find under the cold clouds in the east of our region, but are far easier to observe in the sunshine just west of the middle of Bourne and Stamford. During late June an early July, look out for broad-bodied and four-spotted chasers as well as a host of beautiful damselflies.