Weather warning for thunderstorms in place for Lincolnshire

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Lincolnshire later today (Sunday).

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, lasting from 3pm till 11pm.

A yellow weather warning is in place. (33390419)

According to the Met Office, today's thunderstorms could cause flooding and power cuts in a few places.

It adds:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

