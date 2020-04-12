Home   News   Article

Weather warning for thunderstorms in place for Lincolnshire

By Marie Bond
Published: 13:59, 12 April 2020

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Lincolnshire later today (Sunday).

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, lasting from 3pm till 11pm.

A yellow weather warning is in place. (33390419)
According to the Met Office, today's thunderstorms could cause flooding and power cuts in a few places.

It adds:

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
