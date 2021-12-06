High winds are set to hit Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the surrounding areas as Storm Barra arrives in the UK.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, with winds of up to 50mph to be expected.

The warning has been issued from 9am on Tuesday until 12am on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Stamford, Rutland and Bourne for high winds as Storm Barra approaches (53534191)

The Met Office is advising that delays to transport are likely, with bus and train services set to be disrupted.

Lorries or other high-sided vehicles might struggle on bridges or exposed routes.

⚠️Yellow weather warning issued⚠️



Strong winds across parts of England, Scotland and Wales

Tuesday 0900 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JOuGBJAZIF — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2021

The Met Office has taken to naming storms in recent years. The first storm of this season was Storm Arwen which landed in the UK from November 26 to 27. The next will be called Storm Corrie.

Storms have been named since 2015 to allow for messages about severe or extreme weather to be communicated easily.

Storm Barra was named on December 5. Elsewhere in the UK, yellow warnings for rain and snow are also in place.