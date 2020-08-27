Yellow weather warning issued for Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 15:02, 27 August 2020
| Updated: 15:15, 27 August 2020
After days full of grey skies brought by Storm Francis , people have been warned to expect more thunderstorms and rain.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow (August 28) as heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit the south of the country.
Experts say there is a possibility that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
