The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across most of the UK for Saturday (November 27).

The warning is in force from midnight to 6pm.

People can expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Weather warning for wind (28582598)

There is a small chance of some damage to buildings and the wind may cause some roads to close.

Power cuts also may occur with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone signal.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely."

A storm in November caused hundreds of people in the Stamford and Bourne area to lose power to their homes and businesses for several hours.

During the same storm two people had a lucky escape when their cars were hit by a falling tree.