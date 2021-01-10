For many, working from home during the pandemic is a blessing. For those with a dodgy internet connection, video calls and the ‘uploads and downloads’ of modern business are an utter curse.

Most homes and businesses in South Lincolnshire and Rutland can receive ‘super fast’ broadband - defined in the UK as a connection with download speeds of 24 megabytes per second or above.

According to Openreach, which owns the UK’s largest broadband and phone network, 96 per cent of us can access this.