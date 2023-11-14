A wedding stylist has been named best in the region after clinching an industry award.

Jack Barton beat off stiff competition at the regional Wedding Industry Awards last week.

Her business, Pretty Quirky Hire, celebrates its ninth anniversary this weekend and has been operating from a showroom in Langtoft for the last six years.

Jack Barton, of Pretty Quirky, was named Wedding Stylist of the Year for the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards. Photo: Rose and Rainbow Photography

Jack helps couples to add the finishing touches to their big day by hiring out decorations.

She said: “I was in absolute shock and disbelief when they called out my name. I was a finalist in 2019 and 2020 but then didn’t enter for a while.

“I was looking at the old finalist sticker on my window and thought it was time to update it and then one of my clients nominated me this year.”

Having won the East Midlands title, Jack will compete for the national title in January.

She said: “Since entering in 2020, I’ve become more established in the industry and more comfortable in what I can deliver.

“I’m a massive stickler for customer service myself so it’s only right for me to deliver that to others.”

Oakham-based company BGS Wedding Photography was highly commended at the awards night in Leicester on Wednesday last week.

Wittering DJ Ashley Brittain, who owns Revolution Discos, is competing in the East of England region and will find out his fate tonight (Tuesday, November 14) at an event in Hertfordshire.