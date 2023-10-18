A host of wedding suppliers have been shortlisted for regional awards.

Photographers, caterers and florists from across Stamford, Rutland and Bourne are in the running for trophies at the Wedding Industry Awards 2024.

Simon Pollendine Private Chef, which is based in Market Deeping, is a finalist in the caterer and newcomer categories for the East Midlands while Langtoft firm Pretty Quirky is in the running for the venue stylist title.

Wedding stock

Stamford’s Mrs Bees Flower Company could win the best florist title while VP Wedding Cars, based near Whissendine, could take home the special touch award.

Three local photographers are shortlisted for an award in their field – Amanda Forman Photography and BGS Weddings from Oakham and Baston’s Karen Catchpole Photography.

The East Midlands winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 8 during a ceremony at The City Rooms in Leicester.

Wittering-based DJ Ashley Brittain, who owns Revolution Discos, is competing in the East of England region and will find out his fate on Thursday, November 14 at an event in Hertfordshire.