Week left to have say on design

Time is running out to view and comment on evolving designs for the regeneration of Oakham Town Centre.

Designs and proposed surfacing materials for an improved Oakham High Street with one-way traffic flow remain on display at Oakham Library until Friday, December 15.

The display includes design drawings, showing work to date on the proposed new highway layout and expanded pedestrian areas, as well the location of parking spaces, cycle routes and loading bays for businesses.

There is also an opportunity to see and comment on the types of materials being considered for pavements, kerbs and road surfaces, along with examples of new street furniture, such as benches and lamp posts.

In addition to the library display, people can also view the town centre designs and comment online until December 15 by visiting: www.rutland.gov.uk/oakhamtowncentre

The information gathered will then be used to help create a final detailed design, which will be presented to full council for approval in March.