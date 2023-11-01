A cat is recovering from emergency surgery after well-wishers donated more than £1,700 to pay for it.

Tolly was rushed to a vet after passersby found him struggling with a badly-broken leg on the streets of Stamford.

X-rays revealed his best chance of being able to walk again was to have the leg amputated, but with Tolly being a stray, there was no one to pay for it.

Tolly is recovering after surgery to amputate a leg

The Cats Protection’s Stamford and District Branch issued an appeal to help pay for the surgery. One hundred and 48 people donated and exceeded the target in less than 24 hours.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This was an absolutely incredible response to a heartwarming story of how our volunteers responded to help a cat in need.

“The money paid for Tolly’s operation and aftercare, including from our foster team during his recovery. Any extra will allow our local team to support the welfare of other cats in the area.

Tolly's x-ray

“Once again our supporters have stepped up to help when we called on them and we can’t thank them enough.”