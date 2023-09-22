An organisation which seeks to improve the wellbeing of people in Stamford won the title of Team of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards.

MindSpace Stamford offers a packed programme of free activities to improve people’s mental and physical health.

Classes include gardening, pilates, boxing, mindfulness and art plus cafe session for different groups of people.

The delight on Beka Avery's face is clear to see as she goes to collect MindSpace Stamford's Team of the Year award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Eighty per cent of people who support the charity are volunteers and last year it helped 2,500 people.

The award was sponsored and judged by PVS Media. Co-director Matt Lee said: “The award goes to a contender who has worked tirelessly to create a truly accessible space for the people of Stamford. The fundraising activities are impressive as are the thousands of unique touch points with the people of Stamford.

“Most impressive is that this business is set up to save lives and it does. One user said it gives them a reason to wake up in the morning.”

MindSpace Stamford receives the Team of the Year award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023. They are pictured with Matt Lee, co-director of PVS Media, which sponsored the category

Chairperson of trustees Beka Avery said: “The whole team is incredible and thank you is never enough. We have got some amazing people and we really do feel like a team.”

Volunteer Janice Hobbs first contacted MindSpace during the pandemic when she needed support following the loss of her mother. She joined some of the online craft sessions and is now a regular helper with MindSpace sessions.

She said: “As volunteers we feel part of the team and are able to make suggestions about what to do. We’re made to feel involved in the whole process.”

The other finalists for Team of the Year were Options Care of Stamford, Paige Briggs of Roaring Productions and Wildcats Theatre School.