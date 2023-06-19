A couple have set up an unusual business – and one that could do very well if Stamford swelters this summer.

Emma Holmes and Andrew Marshall run Hamels Wellness in the town’s Brownlow Street, which offers clients the chance to stand in a specially designed chamber that drops the air temperature around them to as low as -160C.

Called ‘whole body cryotherapy’, the technique is said to promote healing and wellbeing by narrowing and widening the blood vessels in a process that claims to reduce inflammation.

Client Jack Stretton in the cyrotherapy chamber

Emma, 25, a trainee solicitor, and partner Andrew, 26, who works in carbon and glass fibre research and development, offer appointments at Hamels Wellness around their day jobs.

According to Andrew, there are three main benefits to cryotherapy – beauty, pain relief and wellness.

He got into it through his weightlifting hobby – he can deadlift 300kg – which requires good muscle recovery, while Emma has used it for injuries sustained in a car crash. When they found themselves travelling many miles for treatment, they decided to invest in the technology closer to home.

Emma Holmes and Andrew Marshall with client Jack Stretton

“It just affects the skin temperature rather than the core temperature of the body, so it is safe,” said Andrew.

“People have their head outside the chamber and they are only in there for a maximum of three minutes.”

After an initial consultation, the person removes most of their clothes, leaving on underwear and socks, plus a pair of rubber shoes and gloves that are provided. Then the air temperature in the chamber is dropped using liquid nitrogen, and the person steps inside.

Emma says they have clients who are osteopaths and other healthcare professionals, and one of the benefits can be that it helps people sleep more soundly.

Emma Holmes and Andrew Marshall with client Jack Stretton, seated

In addition to the cryotherapy, Hamels Wellness, which is based at Cherryholt House in Brownlow Street, uses compression boots which can fit over both legs before being inflated to place pressure over the area.

Jack Stretton having compression therapy on his legs

This is designed to help with lymphatic drainage, muscle tension and circulation.