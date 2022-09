More news, no ads

Free tickets are available for a performance of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

The concert at Stamford Endowed School's hall in North Street is from 7pm on Thursday, October 6.

Tickets are available from tinyurl.com/WelshGuardsStamford.

Last year the Band of the Coldstream Guards played in Stamford - this year it's the turn of the Band of the Welsh Guards

Donations on the night will support care provided at Stamford Hospital.