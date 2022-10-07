A concert by The Band of the Welsh Guards has helped to raise £1,063 for cancer care at Stamford Hospital.

Held at Stamford School Hall on Thursday evening last week (October 6), 12 boys and 10 girls who attend Stamford Endowed Schools had the opportunity to play alongside members of the military band.

Music included Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, the national anthem, and a version of Rule Britannia arranged by the conductor and composer Sir Malcolm Sargent, who was a scholarship pupil at Stamford School from 1907 to 1912.

Guests included mayor of Stamford David Taylor and the leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cook (Con).

Welsh Guards Bandmaster Warrant Officer Michael McGowan helped the 22 pupils rehearse alongside band members during the afternoon before the evening performance.

In 2023 it will be the turn of the Welsh Guards to Troop the Colour in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, the first for the new King Charles III.

The Band of the Welsh Guards played a concert at Stamford School

Playing on friendly rivalries between the British Army regiments, George Woolf, who organised the concert, joked that the Welsh Guards were pleased their tickets were snapped up in a single day while it took a week for the Coldstream Guards to fill a similar event in the school hall last year.

The Band of the Welsh Guards’ concert was free but a collection took place for the hospital.

Bandmaster Warrant Officer Michael McGowan

It was the 25th such event Lt Col Woolf has organised.