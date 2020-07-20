'We're trying to set up home, not a travellers' site', says Haddon Road gypsy family in Stamford
Published: 17:00, 20 July 2020
A gypsy family that bought a plot of land on a Stamford housing estate have said they are simply trying to set up home, not a travellers’ site.
Jamie Smith, 30, spoke out after the district council served a notice ordering him to cease work on the Haddon Road site.
Mr Smith said he, his wife and three children had been the victims of prejudice from neighbours and had done nothing wrong.
