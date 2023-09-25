Weather warnings are in place for more wet and windy weather this week.

After a band of rain pushed into the northwest of the UK over the weekend, further showery conditions are expected by mid-week with strong winds to follow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the country, including Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Yellow weather warning for wind and rain in place for much of the UK. Credit: Met Office.

Staying Autumnal with spells of wind and rain 🍂



However, there is a growing signal for a deep area of low pressure to develop as we move towards midweek, which may bring disruption to parts of the UK ⚠️



Full details are uncertain so stay tuned to the latest forecasts ✅ pic.twitter.com/EEu2D8nfTC — Met Office (@metoffice) September 23, 2023

The warning is for strong winds and rain brought by Storm Agnes, which are expected to move northeast from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, Mark Sidaway, said: “There is the potential for a deep area of low pressure to bring further heavy rain and disruptive winds on Wednesday and Thursday but details on timings and the exact location of potential impacts remain uncertain.”