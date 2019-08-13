A last minute dash to erect a marquee added to the excitement of the 100th Easton on the Hill Annual Show.

Staged in the Easton Garford School and the village hall, the show organised by the Easton on the Hill’s Horticultural and Crafts Society, the centenary event also had some special visitors.

Performing the Sunday afternoon opening were Ben Hooson and his mum Mrs Margaret Hardey, the direct descendants of the society’s founder, the Rev Percy Hooson.