A wetland habitat is to be restored where two rivers meet in Stamford.

In years gone by, the River Welland and the River Gwash met at a series of meandering, shallow channels in the field behind the cricket ground in Uffington Road, Stamford.

But in the last century, flood defence and land drainage works around the town resulted in the deepening and straightening of the rivers to speed up their flow and make land more productive for agriculture. This left the channels dry and supporting little wildlife.

The confluence of the River Welland and River Gwash near Uffington Road in Stamford. Wider, dry channels can be seen in the foreground. Photo: Welland Rivers Trust

Welland Rivers Trust and landowner Burghley Estates are now working together to ‘rewet’ the historic floodplain features, creating wetland habitat and improving water quality in the rivers.

Chris French, project manager for Welland Rivers Trust, said: “Over the past two years, the importance of nature on our doorsteps has been made abundantly clear for our health and wellbeing and we strongly believe that when people have positive experiences in nature, they will be more inclined to value it and care for it, creating a ripple effect across our communities.

“The importance of bringing biodiverse natural spaces back to our towns cannot be understated.”

Improvements will also be made to the banks of the River Welland, providing safer access points for people to get close to and enjoy the river.

As part of the process, modelling and consultation have been carried out to ensure Stamford’s flood defences are unaffected.

The project, funded by the Environment Agency, Wild Trout Trust and South Kesteven District Council, has been two-and-a-half years in the making.

FiveRivers Environmental Contracting has been appointed to carry out the work, which will begin on Monday (October 4) and last three weeks.

Afterwards, volunteers will be called upon to plant wetland species, monitor wildlife and establish a new woodland and a community orchard.