Five lives from history – including a highwayman and a soldier – will be shared in a new audio trail.

Aslackby Voices Through Time launches on Friday (September 15) and also tells the story of people who left Aslackby for a fresh start in America.

The trail is a collaboration between the team at St James’ Church in Aslackby and Dementia Support South Lincs.

First World War soldier Thomas Charles Pickering

Each person from history will be represented by a life-size acrylic figure and will ‘tell their own tale’ through the voices of members of Dementia Support South Lincs’s Square Hole Club, all of whom live with early-onset dementia.

Highwayman Spence Broughton was executed for robbing the Sheffield and Rotherham mail. He gained notoriety because his body was gibbeted at the scene of the crime, where it hung for 36 years.

His story is narrated by Len Webb, who said: “My family is bound to have crossed the same paths as Spence. I was brought up only four miles from Attercliffe Common, where Spence was executed, and I know the area well.”

Len has been living with dementia for eight years.

Thomas Charles Pickering was born in 1894 in the Robin Hood pub in Aslackby, where his father was the landlord. He was killed in Hooge, Belgium, in 1915.

He is brought to life by David Cox of Pickworth, who was a Captain in the Welsh Guards, serving in Northern Ireland, and who has been living with dementia for nine years.

The other Aslackby locals brought to life include John Dods, who went to America as a colonist in 1606. The family name continues, with a descendent living in Aslackby.

Rebecca Gibbons, is also among them. She also left England for America after she converted to the Latter Day Saints’ Church.

Finally there is Eunice Everett, whose life is recorded in the War Memorial which hangs in St James’ Church.

The audio trail project is being launched as part of Lincolnshire’s Heritage Open Days, and was made possible through the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

In addition to the audio trail, an illustrated booklet is available with all five tales and short biographical details of the narrators.