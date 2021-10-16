What are the legal grounds for divorce?

Pavinder Khela, a lawyer at Hegarty Solicitors, answers:

There is currently only one legal ground for divorce, that “the marriage has broken down irretrievably”, which must be proved by one of five facts. A person can petition for a divorce after one year of marriage but three of the five facts upon which a divorce must be based require a separation period of at least two years. If this does not apply or you want a divorce sooner, the facts that can be relied upon are “adultery” by a spouse or their “unreasonable behaviour”.

Once spouses have been separated for two years, a divorce can be applied for if both parties consent. Without consent, it will be necessary to wait for five years. The remaining fact upon which a divorce can be based is if your spouse has deserted you for a period of more than two years.

However, the legal grounds for divorce are set to change in April 2022 with the introduction of The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020, which will allow married couples to divorce without assigning blame.

