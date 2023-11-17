People are being asked to think about the positive landmarks in the area they live.

Their views will then be used to help to decide whether future building developments in their area are granted or refused permission.

The consultation in the Bourne area is taking place over four weeks from next Saturday, November 18.

People are being asked their thoughts on Bourne and the nearby villages

People will be asked to consider the defining visual characteristics of Bourne town, Cawthorpe, Dyke and Twenty.

They will also be asked which open spaces should be protected from development and they can decide which buildings and features have ‘heritage value’.

Results from the consultation will influence three draft documents that form Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan - a ‘Bourne Character Assessment’, ‘Local Heritage Assets’, and ‘Green Infrastructure’.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood plan steering group said: “We would welcome comments on the accuracy of the documents.

“People can also tell us, for example, about any important characteristics, buildings or open space within the town or villages that have not been included.”

The three documents and a short questionnaire will be available on the Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan website from Saturday, November 18.

Drop-in exhibitions will also be held on:

• Saturday (November 18) 1pm to 5pm – Bourne Corn Exchange

• Wednesday (November 22) 3pm to 8pm – Dyke Village Hall

• Saturday (November 25) 10am to 3pm – Elsea Park pavilion

• Wednesday (November 29) 3pm to 8pm – Bourne Corn Exchange

• Saturday (December 2) 2pm to 5pm – Christmas lights switch-on, Bourne town centre

People are encouraged to visit the exhibition if they can before responding to the survey online, although paper copies of the survey are available at the exhibition or from Bourne Town Council on 01778 426123.

All public responses should be received on or before December 15. They will then be looked at by the steering group and documents updated where appropriate.

A new draft version of the neighbourhood plan will be subject to further consultation next year.